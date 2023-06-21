Saturday June 17, the weather was perfect, everyone was rocking and many people left happy carrying art they had won at the “Eye of the Artist” and “Call of the Wyld” events. Town Hall’s outdoor stage was the venue for an art gallery and a concert.

The “Eye” event is the Art Alliance of Idyllwild’s second largest fundraiser. It began in 1998 and the tradition continues today. Artists donate a piece of art for judging and then it is raffled off. With 60 pieces of artwork this year, the judge, David Reid-Marr, had a tough time choosing the winners. Here is the outcome of his deliberations:

Azalia Cressler with her “Eye of the Artist” entry “Raven at Night.”

PHOTO BY PETER SZABADI

• Best of Show: “Red Flower,” Grace Songolo

• Best Theme: “Dawning of a New Day,” Sheila Zacker

• People’s Choice: “Mountain Magic,” Donna Elliot

2D

• First place: “IDY wild,” Tim Johnson

• Second place: “Tracks in the Snow,” Randy Paige

• Third place: “Hope,” Jon Bauer

• Honorable mentions: “Fog,” Jessica Schiffman and “Nature’s Mystery,” Donna Elliot

3D

• First place: “Childhood Memories,” Kirsten Miller

• Second place: “Zeke,” Dore Capitani

• Third place: “Wine Cooler,” Jan Priestley

• Honorable mention: “Woods Magic,” Jerry Tieszen

Photography

• First place: “Black & White,” Peter Szabadi

• Second place: “Inspiration Point,” Lois Sheppard

• Third place: “Mountain Magic,” Donna Elliot

• Honorable mention: “Queen of all She Surveys,” Erin O’Neill

Wearable art

• First place: “Traces of my Backyard,” Emily Burton

• Second place: “Autumn Magic,” Trudy Adler

• Third place: “Baroque Beauty,” Terrie Burrian

• Honorable mention: “Halcyon Winds,” Donna Elliot

While people browsed the outdoor art gallery, a lineup of talented musicians at the fifth-annual “Call of the Wyld” music festival entertained them, including Lindsay Speed, Pentagrams and Daisies, Jac Jacaruso, Marshall Hawkins, Paul Carman, In the Pocket, Urban Grass and Lisa and the Broken Hallelujahs.

Change Required performing at “Call of the Wyld” Saturday at Town Hall.

PHOTO BY DONNA ELLIOT

A silent auction, Chili Bowls for Charity by Mountain Pottery, desserts by Chubby Chipmunk, comfort food by Dog o Dog and snacks by the Idyllwild Community Center rounded out the day.

AAI’s next events include an Artist Studio and Gallery Tour Saturday, July 8 and Plein Air Idyllwild Saturday, Aug. 5.