By Cal Fire

Contributed

Beginning Thursday, Dec. 19 through Friday, Dec. 20, Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department will be conducting pile burning operations between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. This is dependent on the weather.

The location of the burning will be south of Marian View Drive and west of Highway 243, just before entering the town of Idyllwild.

The scheduled dates are dictated by favorable weather conditions. Smoke may be visible from nearby communities, but will disperse quickly and is not expected to be a health hazard.

The prescribed burn will consist of woody debris piles constructed as part of an ongoing hazardous fuel reduction project known as the Upper Dry Creek Hazardous Fuel Reduction.

The project goal is to improve fire suppression effectiveness, reduce the intensity and duration of wildfire, reduce the rate of fire spread and allow for the safe evacuation of the public in case of a fire. These goals are executed by reducing hazardous fuel loads by thinning, cutting, pruning and piling of woody material for burning.

The burning operation will only occur on permissive burn days as determined by the South Coast Air Quality Management District and Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department.

Please contact the Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Public Affairs Bureau at 951-940-6985 with any questions.