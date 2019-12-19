Kyla Brown, the new director for the Riverside County Regional Park and Open-Space District (RivCo Parks), was appointed by the Riverside County Board of Supervisors Dec. 10. Photo courtesy of Riverside County Regional Park and Open-Space District

By Riverside County Regional Park and Open-Space District

Contributed

On Dec. 10, the Riverside County Board of Supervisors appointed Kyla Brown as the new director for the Riverside County Regional Park and Open-Space District (RivCo Parks). Brown has been the RivCo Parks assistant director for the past nine years, overseeing a workforce of more than 100 employees. She begins her new role with the district Dec. 19.

“Beautiful parks and open spaces are characteristic of Riverside County,” said Board Chairman Kevin Jeffries. “Kyla Brown’s experience and dedication to parks, especially the positive impact they have on the physical and well-being of our residents, will continue to serve the department well in her new role.”

Brown is a veteran public servant with more than 25 years of experience in local government. She joined RivCo Parks in 2010 as the assistant director. In her prior role, she was responsible for the daily administration, development and operations of all regional parks and open space in the RivCo Parks system.

Last year, Brown led the department through the National Recreation and Park Association accreditation process — which achieved the esteemed goal with a score of 100%.

Brown is also active at the local, state and national level to ensure Riverside County’s interests are represented.

Brown will replace longtime RivCo Parks Director Scott Bangle, who will retire on Dec. 19. Bangle has served as the RivCo Parks director for 10 years with numerous accomplishments including guiding the department to achieve two accreditations with the National Recreation and Park Association.