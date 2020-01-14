Photo from last week’s pile burning.

Photo courtesy of the San Bernardino National Forest

The San Bernardino National Forest has been busy with prescribed burns on the mountain since December. The agency is taking advantage of the good weather conditions “safe for prescribed fire to burn slash piles made from vegetation thinned from the National Forest,” according to the press release.

Smoke and flames may be visible on and off the mountain during burning periods throughout the week. The agency’s crews will select the best site each morning. The prescribed burning will take place at the following stations:

• Alandale Fire Station, north of Idyllwild (4 acres)

• Keenwild Fire Station and Helibase, south of Idyllwild (21 acres)

• Cranston Fire Station, east of Hemet (5 acres)

To get updates on the progress follow SBNF on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SanBernardinoNF.