Middle Ridge Winery Tasting Gallery, located in the heart of the mountain arts community of Idyllwild, is once again introducing a new art exhibit in its 4,000-square-foot gallery.

Appropriately titled “The Idyllwild Collection: Pursuit of Happy,” the exhibit provides an opportunity for the artists to share through their chosen mediums what brings them joy and makes them happy.

With over 200 beautiful works of art from 33 of Southern California’s most talented artists, the exhibit invites viewers to pursue their own piece of happy as they explore the vibrant colors, themes, textures and mediums displayed throughout the exhibit.

“We’re all seeking a taste of the good life — the things that put a smile on our face,” said Melody Johnston who, along with her husband and winemaker Chris, opened Middle Ridge Winery Tasting Gallery to create a space where their love of wine and love of art could come together. “In his song ‘Happy,’ Pharrell Williams tells us to clap along if we feel like happiness is the truth and if we know what happiness means to us. This newest exhibit invites us all to do just that: take a breath, find our happy place and enjoy life. And as an extra treat, we will be offering 10% off all art for this one day only!”

With exhibits that rotate every four months, new artists and works are featured regularly in the tasting gallery. Seven artists are brand new to the tasting gallery or will be showing a new medium with this exhibit: Idyllwild local and jewelry maker Jenni Bradish, Idyllwild local and oil painter Lori Brookes, acrylic painter Deb Crafts, acrylic painter Sacha Hope, photographer Danny Jones, ceramicist Jennifer Joyce and photographer Eric Stogner.

Middle Ridge’s popular reception is open to the public all day from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. Visitors will have the opportunity to sip, talk and walk through the tasting gallery browsing two floors filled with beautiful art. With this exhibit, Middle Ridge will be offering 10% off on artwork sold during the event.

In addition to award-winning wine and a visual feast of art, guests will be treated to the rock, blues and oldies sounds of the popular Trick Dog Duo of Ron Wright and Mitchell Bergen from 3 to 7 p.m. Wright is a published songwriter and accomplished studio musician with a lifetime of playing live across the United States and Germany.

Middle Ridge Winery Tasting Gallery is located at 54301 N. Circle Dr.