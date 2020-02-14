Idyllwild Fire
Here are some calls the Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to recently.
• Feb. 1 — Smoke scare - odor of smoke, 6 p.m. Highway 243.
• Feb. 2 — Walk-in medical assist, 4:59 p.m.
• Feb. 2 — Chimney fire, 7:40 p.m. Highway 243.
• Feb. 3 — Medical aid, 4:55 a.m. Point of Rocks Dr.
• Feb. 3 — Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 5:35 a.m. Highway 243.
• Feb. 3 — Medical aid, 12:09 p.m. Village Center Dr.
• Feb. 3 — Walk-in public service assist, 2:30 p.m.
• Feb. 3 — Medical aid, 8:22 p.m. Saunders Meadow Rd.
• Feb. 4 — Walk-in public service assist, 4:05 p.m.
• Feb. 5 — Walk-in medical aid, 7:04 a.m.
• Feb. 5 — Good intent call, 7:45 a.m. Fern Valley Rd.
• Feb. 5 — Walk-in public service, 8:15 a.m.
• Feb. 5 — Medical aid, 9:55 a.m. Highway 74.
• Feb. 6 — Medical aid, 1:35 a.m. Double View Dr.
• Feb. 6 — Fire in mobile home, 11:03 a.m. Delano Dr.
• Feb. 6 — Walk-in medical assist, 1 p.m.
• Feb. 6 — Medical aid, 2:18 p.m. Pine Crest Ave.
• Feb. 6 — Medical aid, 5:57 p.m. Country Club Dr.
• Feb. 6 — Medical aid, 6:45 p.m. Crestview Dr.
• Feb. 7 — Medical aid, 12:55 a.m. Double View Dr.
• Feb. 7 — Medical aid, 12:20 p.m. Roble Rd.
• Feb. 8 — Walk-in public service assist, 2:45 p.m.
• Feb. 9 — Public service assist, 12:29 p.m. Cedar St.
• Feb. 9 — Medical aid, 1:25 p.m. McCall Park.
Cal Fire
Here are some recent Cal Fire calls by station.
Station 23 - Pine Cove
• Feb. 3 — Vegetation fire, 12:58 p.m.
• Feb. 5 — Chest pain, 8:19 a.m.
• Feb. 5 — Unknown medical, 7:52 p.m.
• Feb. 6 — Commercial structure fire, 8:02 a.m.
• Feb. 6 — Residential structure fire, 11:01 a.m.
• Feb. 6 — Unknown medical, 12:27 p.m.
• Feb. 8 — Fire - false alarm, 7:50 a.m.
• Feb. 8 — Seizures, 12:43 p.m.
Station 30 - Pinyon Pines
• Feb. 6 — Fire - false alarm, 12:33 p.m.
• Feb. 9 — Traffic collision, 12:53 a.m.
• Feb. 9 — Traffic collision, 8:40 a.m.
Station 53 - Garner Valley
• Feb. 3 — Traffic collision, 5:35 a.m.
• Feb. 5 — Sick person, 9:25 a.m.
• Feb. 5 — Abdominal pain, 9:53 a.m.
• Feb. 6— Residential structure fire, 11:01 a.m.
• Feb. 6 — Fire - false alarm, 12:33 p.m.
• Feb. 8 — Heart problems, 10:03 a.m.
• Feb. 9 — Traumatic injuries, 12:38 p.m.
• Feb. 9 — Cardiac arrest, 5:10 p.m.
• Feb. 9 — Unknown medical, 7:56 p.m.
Station 63 - Poppet Flats
• Feb. 6 — Commercial structure fire, 8:02 a.m.
• Feb. 7 — Residential structure fire, 10:42 a.m.
• Feb. 7 — Abdominal pain, 10:44 a.m.
Sheriff’s log
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hemet Station responded to the following calls Sunday to Saturday, Feb. 2 to Feb. 8.
Idyllwild
• Feb. 2 — Vehicle theft, 8:37 a.m. 53000 block of Marian View Dr. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 3 — Battery, 12:47 p.m. Address undefined. Unfounded.
• Feb. 3 — Found property, 1:51 p.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 3 — Alarm call, 8:12 p.m. 54000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 3 — Suspicious person, 8:37 p.m. Idyllbrook Dr. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 3 — Suspicious vehicle, 8:40 p.m. Delano Dr. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 3 — Alarm call, 9:38 p.m. 54000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 5 — Suspicious circumstance, 7:52 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 5 — Harassing phone calls, 4:17 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 5 — 911 call, 5:41 p.m. Idyllbrook Dr. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 5 — Incorrigible minor, 6:30 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 5 — 911 call, 6:41 p.m. Scenic Dr. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 6 — Trespassing, 12:18 p.m. 26000 block of Saunders Meadow Rd. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 6 — Open door, 3:38 p.m. Linger Ln. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 7 — Alarm call, 5:31 p.m. 25000 block of Highway 243. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 7 — Unlawful entry, 11 p.m. 54000 block of S. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 8 — 911 hang up from cellphone, 12:28 p.m. Village Center Dr. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 8 — 911 call, 5:19 p.m. Circle Wy. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 8 — Unknown trouble, 9:07 p.m. Tahquitz Rd. Handled by deputy.
Mountain Center
• Feb. 3 — 911 call from business, 5:43 a.m. 53000 block of E. Highway 74. Handled by deputy.
Pine Cove
• Feb. 2 — Trespassing, 12:39 a.m. Rocky Point Rd. Unfounded.
• Feb. 2 — Suspicious vehicle, 1:02 p.m. Overlook Dr. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 4 — Area check, 4:40 a.m. Laurel Trl. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 4 — Check the welfare, 8:58 a.m. Appleton Dr. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 4 — Suicide threat, 2:44 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 5 — Assist other department, 8:21 a.m. 25000 block of Marion Ridge Dr. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 7 — Unattended death, 7:41 p.m. Address withheld. Report taken.
• Feb. 7 — Vandalism, 1:30 p.m. Nestwa Trl. Handled by deputy.
Pine Meadows / Garner Valley
• Feb. 5 — Alarm call, 3:33 a.m. Lion Peak Rd. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 7 — Alarm call, 4:38 p.m. Table Mountain Rd. Handled by deputy.
Poppet Flats/Twin Pines
• Feb. 5 — 911 call, 6:41 p.m. Scenic Dr. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 7 — Found property, 4:45 p.m. Address undefined. Report taken.
• Feb. 7 — Found property, 8:27 p.m. Soboba Rd. Handled by deputy.
San Bernardino National Forest
• Feb. 1 — Suspect info, 9:12 a.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 4 — Alarm call, 2:46 p.m. Bluegrass Ct. Handled by deputy.