Calls from Cal Fire by station. Station 23 is Pine Cove. Station 30 is Pinyon Pines. Station 53 is Garner Valley. Station 63 is Poppet Flats. Chart courtesy of Cal Fire

Idyllwild Fire

Here are some calls the Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to recently.

• Feb. 1 — Smoke scare - odor of smoke, 6 p.m. Highway 243.

• Feb. 2 — Walk-in medical assist, 4:59 p.m.

• Feb. 2 — Chimney fire, 7:40 p.m. Highway 243.

• Feb. 3 — Medical aid, 4:55 a.m. Point of Rocks Dr.

• Feb. 3 — Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 5:35 a.m. Highway 243.

• Feb. 3 — Medical aid, 12:09 p.m. Village Center Dr.

• Feb. 3 — Walk-in public service assist, 2:30 p.m.

• Feb. 3 — Medical aid, 8:22 p.m. Saunders Meadow Rd.

• Feb. 4 — Walk-in public service assist, 4:05 p.m.

• Feb. 5 — Walk-in medical aid, 7:04 a.m.

• Feb. 5 — Good intent call, 7:45 a.m. Fern Valley Rd.

• Feb. 5 — Walk-in public service, 8:15 a.m.

• Feb. 5 — Medical aid, 9:55 a.m. Highway 74.

• Feb. 6 — Medical aid, 1:35 a.m. Double View Dr.

• Feb. 6 — Fire in mobile home, 11:03 a.m. Delano Dr.

• Feb. 6 — Walk-in medical assist, 1 p.m.

• Feb. 6 — Medical aid, 2:18 p.m. Pine Crest Ave.

• Feb. 6 — Medical aid, 5:57 p.m. Country Club Dr.

• Feb. 6 — Medical aid, 6:45 p.m. Crestview Dr.

• Feb. 7 — Medical aid, 12:55 a.m. Double View Dr.

• Feb. 7 — Medical aid, 12:20 p.m. Roble Rd.

• Feb. 8 — Walk-in public service assist, 2:45 p.m.

• Feb. 9 — Public service assist, 12:29 p.m. Cedar St.

• Feb. 9 — Medical aid, 1:25 p.m. McCall Park.

Cal Fire

Here are some recent Cal Fire calls by station.

Station 23 - Pine Cove

• Feb. 3 — Vegetation fire, 12:58 p.m.

• Feb. 5 — Chest pain, 8:19 a.m.

• Feb. 5 — Unknown medical, 7:52 p.m.

• Feb. 6 — Commercial structure fire, 8:02 a.m.

• Feb. 6 — Residential structure fire, 11:01 a.m.

• Feb. 6 — Unknown medical, 12:27 p.m.

• Feb. 8 — Fire - false alarm, 7:50 a.m.

• Feb. 8 — Seizures, 12:43 p.m.

Station 30 - Pinyon Pines

• Feb. 6 — Fire - false alarm, 12:33 p.m.

• Feb. 9 — Traffic collision, 12:53 a.m.

• Feb. 9 — Traffic collision, 8:40 a.m.

Station 53 - Garner Valley

• Feb. 3 — Traffic collision, 5:35 a.m.

• Feb. 5 — Sick person, 9:25 a.m.

• Feb. 5 — Abdominal pain, 9:53 a.m.

• Feb. 6— Residential structure fire, 11:01 a.m.

• Feb. 6 — Fire - false alarm, 12:33 p.m.

• Feb. 8 — Heart problems, 10:03 a.m.

• Feb. 9 — Traumatic injuries, 12:38 p.m.

• Feb. 9 — Cardiac arrest, 5:10 p.m.

• Feb. 9 — Unknown medical, 7:56 p.m.

Station 63 - Poppet Flats

• Feb. 6 — Commercial structure fire, 8:02 a.m.

• Feb. 7 — Residential structure fire, 10:42 a.m.

• Feb. 7 — Abdominal pain, 10:44 a.m.

Sheriff’s log

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hemet Station responded to the following calls Sunday to Saturday, Feb. 2 to Feb. 8.

Idyllwild

• Feb. 2 — Vehicle theft, 8:37 a.m. 53000 block of Marian View Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 3 — Battery, 12:47 p.m. Address undefined. Unfounded.

• Feb. 3 — Found property, 1:51 p.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 3 — Alarm call, 8:12 p.m. 54000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 3 — Suspicious person, 8:37 p.m. Idyllbrook Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 3 — Suspicious vehicle, 8:40 p.m. Delano Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 3 — Alarm call, 9:38 p.m. 54000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 5 — Suspicious circumstance, 7:52 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 5 — Harassing phone calls, 4:17 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 5 — 911 call, 5:41 p.m. Idyllbrook Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 5 — Incorrigible minor, 6:30 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 5 — 911 call, 6:41 p.m. Scenic Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 6 — Trespassing, 12:18 p.m. 26000 block of Saunders Meadow Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 6 — Open door, 3:38 p.m. Linger Ln. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 7 — Alarm call, 5:31 p.m. 25000 block of Highway 243. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 7 — Unlawful entry, 11 p.m. 54000 block of S. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 8 — 911 hang up from cellphone, 12:28 p.m. Village Center Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 8 — 911 call, 5:19 p.m. Circle Wy. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 8 — Unknown trouble, 9:07 p.m. Tahquitz Rd. Handled by deputy.

Mountain Center

• Feb. 3 — 911 call from business, 5:43 a.m. 53000 block of E. Highway 74. Handled by deputy.

Pine Cove

• Feb. 2 — Trespassing, 12:39 a.m. Rocky Point Rd. Unfounded.

• Feb. 2 — Suspicious vehicle, 1:02 p.m. Overlook Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 4 — Area check, 4:40 a.m. Laurel Trl. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 4 — Check the welfare, 8:58 a.m. Appleton Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 4 — Suicide threat, 2:44 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 5 — Assist other department, 8:21 a.m. 25000 block of Marion Ridge Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 7 — Unattended death, 7:41 p.m. Address withheld. Report taken.

• Feb. 7 — Vandalism, 1:30 p.m. Nestwa Trl. Handled by deputy.

Pine Meadows / Garner Valley

• Feb. 5 — Alarm call, 3:33 a.m. Lion Peak Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 7 — Alarm call, 4:38 p.m. Table Mountain Rd. Handled by deputy.

Poppet Flats/Twin Pines

• Feb. 5 — 911 call, 6:41 p.m. Scenic Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 7 — Found property, 4:45 p.m. Address undefined. Report taken.

• Feb. 7 — Found property, 8:27 p.m. Soboba Rd. Handled by deputy.

San Bernardino National Forest

• Feb. 1 — Suspect info, 9:12 a.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 4 — Alarm call, 2:46 p.m. Bluegrass Ct. Handled by deputy.