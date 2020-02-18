The Hemet Unified School District (HUSD) is looking for members to serve on the Measure X Citizen’s Oversight Committee. The measure, a $150 Million General Obligation Bond for HUSD, was passed by voters in November 2018. “The first series of Measure X Bonds (Series A) of $27,500,000 was issued Feb. 13, 2019,” according to the district’s website. Some of those funds are going to the remodel of Idyllwild School’s front office.

Committee members will ensure that monies spent adhere to the ballot measure and the law.

Applications, a letter of application and the application form, must be returned to the HUSD business services department by Feb. 29, 2020. For more information call 951-765-5100, ext. 5001 or visit www.hemetusd.org.

For the application, go to www.hemetusd.org, scroll to the bottom of the page and select “HUSD GO Bonds” under Community. Then select Measure X Citizen’s Oversight Committee and select “Members Needed” in the blue bar on the right side of the page. The application is available in English and Spanish.