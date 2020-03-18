Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Town Crier is making a few temporary changes. The Town Crier office will not be open to the public through Sunday, March 29, possibly longer.

You may still place advertising, however, by calling the office at 951-659-2145 and asking for Lisa (display ads and the service directory) or Mandy (classifieds, service directory, legals, obits, and wedding and birth announcements).

We apologize. We will not be providing photocopy or fax services until further notice.

Of course, members will continue to receive their Town Crier issues via U.S. Mail, and the Town Crier will still be available for purchase at Fairway Market, Village Market, Idyllwild Pharmacy, Miss Sunshine’s General Store, Mountain Top Liquor, Shell station, Chevron station, Pine Cove Market, Mountain Center Market and Lake Hemet Market.

Lastly, we regret that we will not be holding open-to-the-public news meetings until further notice.

If we all pull together and do what we each can, we will weather this virus outbreak and return to a normal Hill community as soon as possible, we hope.

Thanks to all of you!