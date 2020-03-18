A collision occurred on Highway 74 last week, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer Matt Napier.
According to the report, at 10:25 a.m. on March 10, two vehicles were involved in a traffic collision.
The incident occurred on Highway 74 2.9 miles east of Highway 371. Patrick Michael Rollett, 38 of Perris, was driving his white 2015 Dodge Ram eastbound on Highway 74 when he slowed to make a left hand turn into a private driveway.
An unknown party in a silver Jeep Wrangler with no plate was also traveling eastbound on Highway 74 when the male driver, according to Napier, drove to the left of the double yellow lines attempting to pass the Dodge Ram, striking Rollett on the left hand side of his vehicle.
According to Napier, the male occupant from the silver Jeep Wrangler fled the scene on foot.