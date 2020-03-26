Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” ARF cats talked about the pending births of kittens in the ARF kittenry.

Zeus: Do we have kittens yet?

Bear: No. Can you believe it? That mama cat is huge!

Zeus: I am so surprised. She looks as if she’s going to pop right now.

Flora: Are you talking about me? You are correct that I’m huge.

Whiskers: You must be uncomfortable.

Flora: I really am. It’s difficult to move around with a belly that’s almost twice my size.

Whiskers: After this litter, I bet ARF will get you spayed so you won’t go through this again.

Flora: That is such good news. This isn’t my first litter and I’m so happy that a human took responsibility for me and got me into the good hands of ARF.

Pepper: You are in good hands now and your babies will be, too.

Sadie: How is Lulu doing?

Lulu: Are you talking about me? I’m doing just fine, thank you.

Pepper: You’re pretty quiet.

Lulu: I know, but I’m still just getting used to a new home. I was with my human guardian for years until she passed.

Pepper: I’m sorry, Lulu. You appear to be very friendly. You’ve been sitting in quite a few human laps.

Lulu: I have and my doing so has really been helping me to feel right at home.

Flora: But a forever home would be even better, right?

Lulu: That’s for sure.

Bear: But I’m guessing that all of us in the cattery will be here for a bit.

Lulu: Why?

Zeus: With the virus problem, we won’t be getting visitors.

Whiskers: Oh, yeah. These are scary times, but we are safe here.

Flora: And the ARF humans are here several times every day, caring for us and checking to see if I’ve had these babies!

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of Our Nine Lives” each week. Please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sundays, or by appointment Monday-Friday by calling 951-659-1122.

Creature Corner is sponsored by Carole Herman & Sandi Mathers.