Riverside County Public Health is hosting a one-day COVID-19 mobile testing site on Tuesday, June 16 in the Community Room of the Idyllwild Library, 54401 Village Center Drive, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Testing is free and a face covering or mask is required.

Residents are asked to call 800-945-6171 to make an appointment for Tuesday’s testing. The above-mentioned phone number can also be used to make an appointment at other county testing sites. Calling after 5 p.m. may result in a shorter wait time.

“Appointments are recommended so they can bring the appropriate amount of staff to serve the public at 150 per day,” said Opal Hellweg, legislative assistant to Riverside County Third District Supervisor Chuck Washington.