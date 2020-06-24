By Riverside County

Contributed

The Riverside County Library System (RCLS) opened up many of the county libraries, including Idyllwild Library, with express service on Monday, June 22.

The express service will allow patrons to continue to reserve their books and materials online as well as by calling their respective library. Patrons can call their library to schedule a date and time to retrieve their reserved materials, similar to the retail curbside services that we have become accustomed to. Book drops will be open as well for returns.

The express service hours for Idyllwild Library are Mondays and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to noon.

County Librarian Barbara Howison said RCLS Libraries are back in business, although technically never shut down.

“Online resources and services continued and thrived through the pandemic as well as popular programs such as story times,” said Howison. “Our priority remains keeping Riverside County Library System patrons, volunteers and employees safe and well-informed while doing what we can to help minimize the potential spread of the coronavirus”.

RCLS is asking all patrons, volunteers and employees to wear face coverings and continue to follow health and safety standards when entering the facilities. “Once we find reassurance in this phase of reopening, we will slowly begin to add in-person services and features,” Howison said.