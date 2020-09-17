The message is out that community newspapers — throughout our state and all over our country — have been closing down because of serious decreases in advertising revenue.

But we remain convinced that advertising in a local newspaper — both ink-on-paper and online — is the most focused means for local businesses and organizations to connect with the local market they seek to reach.

And you also reach tourists because each Hill inn is able to pick up complimentary copies for its guests.

These days, the Town Crier needs help from our readers to continue serving our Hill community. Happily, our Members are renewing generously and new Members are joining them. So, the Town Crier can continue its mission of monitoring our local public entities that Town Crier readers do not have the time to monitor themselves.

Of course, you can still read the Town Crier by purchasing a copy each week at 10 Hill locations: Fairway, Village, Pine Cove, Mountain Center and Lake Hemet markets, Idyllwild Pharmacy, Idyllwild’s Chevron and Shell stations, Mountain Top Liquor and the new Town Crier office next to the pharmacy.

Idyllwild and Pine Cove inns may pick up a free copy for each guest room. Idyllwild HELP Center clients receive complimentary copies, and you can read the Town Crier for free at Idyllwild Library, both online and on paper (as soon as the library reopens).

So, once again, we sincerely thank and congratulate our Members, readers and advertising businesses and organizations for keeping a real newspaper serving our Hill community.