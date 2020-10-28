Throughout our country, community newspapers have closed down because of serious losses in advertising revenue.

The Town Crier needs help from our Readers to continue serving our Hill community and they are responding.

Each week, our Members are renewing generously, and new Members are joining them. So, the Town Crier can continue to do its task of monitoring our now six local public entities that Town Crier readers do not have the time and wherewithal to follow themselves.

And you can still read the Town Crier by purchasing a copy each week at any of 10 Hill locations: Fairway, Village, Pine Cove, Mountain Center and Lake Hemet markets, Idyllwild Pharmacy, Idyllwild’s Chevron and Shell stations, Mountain Top Liquor and at the new, smaller Town Crier office next to the pharmacy. Idyllwild and Pine Cove inns may pick up a free copy for each guest room.

You can read the Town Crier for free at Idyllwild Library, both on paper and online.

We sincerely thank our Members, our Readers and our Advertising Businesses and Organizations for keeping a real newspaper serving our Hill community.