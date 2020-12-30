According to the Riverside University Health System – Public Health (RUHS) website, the area of Idyllwild-Pine Cove has a total of 59 reported COVID-19 cases since the outbreak and one death reported. Thirty-seven of the 59 people have recovered.

Gov. Gavin Newsom put the Southern California region on a Stay-at-Home order. The order, which includes Riverside County, was triggered because of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity in the region.

Riverside County has 0% ICU bed availability and 0% in the region, according to the county’s website.

Riverside County shared the following links for business owners:

• State of California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, Small Business Relief: https://business.ca.gov

• Application Period for Small Business Tax Credit (Opened Dec. 1): www.ftb.ca.gov/file/business/credits/small-business-hiring-credit.html

• Riverside County Small Business Microloan Program in partnership with AmPac Business Capital: https://rivcoccsd.org/covid-19-bap

• CDC Small Business Finance Center’s financial products: https://cdcloans.com/small-business

• IBank Small Business Finance Center’s Disaster Relief loan guarantee programs: https://ibank.ca.gov/small-business/disaster-relief/

To contact the County of Riverside’s Business and Community Services department, call 951-955-0493 or send an email to [email protected] for local assistance.

All the following were ordered to close in the governor’s new Stay-at-Home order: indoor and outdoor playgrounds; indoor recreational facilities; hair salons and barbershops; personal care services; museums, zoos and aquariums; movie theaters; wineries; bars, breweries and distilleries; family entertainment centers; cardrooms and satellite wagering, limited services; live audience sports and amusement parks. The following sectors can operate with additional modifications, 100% mask wearing and social distancing: outdoor recreational facilities, retail, shopping centers, hotels/lodging, restaurants (takeout only), offices, places of worship and entertainment production including professional sports.

Outdoor playgrounds were able to reopen after the state received pushback from the closure.

Visit https://covid19.ca.gov/stay-home-except-for-essential-needs/, for more information on the order.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said that his department would not be enforcing the order.

As of press time on Dec. 29, Riverside County has 174,477 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,870 deaths related to COVID-19 and 110,736 people have recovered. One thousand three hundred and sixty-seven individuals are being hospitalized, and of those, 282 are in the ICU. The county’s positivity rate is 21.3%. The current adjusted case rate per 100,000 is 120.4.

As of press time on Dec. 21, Riverside County had 150,422 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,753 deaths related to COVID-19 and 72,008 people had recovered. One thousand two hundred and thirty-nine individuals were being hospitalized, and of those, 229 were in the ICU. The county’s positivity rate was 18.5%. The current adjusted case rate per 100,000 was 92.2.

As of press time on Dec. 15, Riverside County had 119,691 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,586 deaths related to COVID-19 and 70,814 people had recovered. Nine hundred-thirty individuals were being hospitalized, and of those, 184 were in the ICU. The county’s positivity rate was 14.8%. The current adjusted case rate per 100,000 was 47.8.

To date, 1,600,884 total tests have been given for COVID-19 in Riverside County, according to RUHS.