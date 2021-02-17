The state has shut down and reopened small businesses multiple times since the first Stay-at-Home Order in March 2020 while large corporations have been able to remain open. This has left many small businesses, who have been able to keep their doors open, struggling to keep their business afloat. Many businesses across the country have permanently shut their doors.

The county returned to the most-restricted purple tier of the state’s four-tier system after the latest Stay-at-Home Order was lifted. Local restaurants are now faced with offering outdoor dining with temperatures dipping into the 30s and 40s.

For information on SBA’s assistance to small businesses, visit sba.gov/ppp or treasury.gov/cares. To contact the county of Riverside’s Business and Community Services department, call 951-955-0493 or send an email to [email protected] for local assistance.

Another stimulus bill is being negotiated but has not passed the House and Senate as of press time, again.

For more information on the COVID-19 shot, visit www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine or call 2-1-1. Seniors can call the Riverside County Office on Aging at 800-510-2020.

The county recently announced: “For those who received a first dose at a county vaccine clinic (also called points of distribution or PODs), local health officials will reach out to residents through the contact method provided at the first appointment. At that time, the county will provide instructions for receiving the second dose conforming to the current CDC guideline on timeframes. Residents who received their first dose at [a] private provider, should contact that same provider to schedule their second dose.”

The CDC announced the second dose of the COVID-19 shot can be administered 42 days after the first dose instead of the originally recommended 21 or 28 days.

The San Bernardino County Medical Society will host a free online COVID-19 panel discussion from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 with the Riverside County Medical Association.

Panelists will discuss COVID-19 outpatient treatment options, new treatments and potential vaccine side effects and its long-term effectiveness and efficacy.

Attendees need to register at https://www.sbcms.org/events.

According to the Riverside University Health System – Public Health (RUHS) website, the area of Idyllwild-Pine Cove has a total of 111 reported COVID-19 cases since the outbreak and one death reported. Ninety-five of the 111 people have recovered.

Riverside County has 0% ICU bed availability and 0% in the region, according to the county’s website.

As of press time on Feb. 16, Riverside County has 285,414 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 3,524 deaths related to COVID-19 and 246,381 people have recovered. Six hundred and sixty individuals are being hospitalized, and of those, 185 are in the ICU. The county’s positivity rate is 14.4%. The current adjusted case rate per 100,000 is 44.9.

As of press time on Feb. 9, Riverside County had 282,736 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 3,377 deaths related to COVID-19 and 237,199 people had recovered. Seven hundred and sixty-eight individuals were being hospitalized, and of those, 209 were in the ICU. The county’s positivity rate was 16.6%. The current adjusted case rate per 100,000 was 62.3.

As of press time on Jan. 26, Riverside County had 264,363 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2,857 deaths related to COVID-19 and 186,119 people had recovered. One thousand three hundred and four individuals were being hospitalized, and of those, 334 were in the ICU. The county’s positivity rate was 23.5%. The current adjusted case rate per 100,000 was 148.4.

To date, 2,341,719 total tests have been given for COVID-19 in Riverside County, according to RUHS.