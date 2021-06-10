Gov. Gavin Newsom recently stated the state would open up June 15 if “vaccine supply is sufficient for Californians 16 years and older who wish to be inoculated” and hospitalization numbers remain low. He also said the June 15 date would be revisited, if needed. He recently stated he would not be ending the state of emergency June 15.

According to the Riverside University Health System – Public Health (RUHS) website, the area of Idyllwild-Pine Cove has a total of 117 reported COVID-19 cases since the outbreak and two deaths reported. One hundred and fourteen of the 117 people have recovered. Hospitalizations within Riverside County continue to decline. The county remains in the orange tier of the state’s tier system.

As of press time on June 8, Riverside County has 301,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 4,618 deaths related to COVID-19 and 295,675 people have recovered. Thirty-two individuals are being hospitalized, and of those, five are in the ICU. The county’s positivity rate is 1.3%. The current adjusted case rate per 100,000 is 2.0. The county is reporting that 41.1% of its population has received the full dose of the COVID-19 shot.

As of press time on May 25, Riverside County had 300,476 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 4,608 deaths related to COVID-19 and 294,692 people had recovered. Thirty-seven individuals were being hospitalized, and of those, seven were in the ICU. The county’s positivity rate was 1.5%. The current adjusted case rate per 100,000 was 2.5. The county was reporting that 38.4% of its population had received the full dose of the COVID-19 shot.

To date, 3,166,504 total tests have been given for COVID-19 in Riverside County, according to RUHS. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Riverside County has an estimated population of 2.47 million.

For more information on the COVID-19 shot, visit www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine or call 2-1-1. Seniors can call the Riverside County Office on Aging at 800-510-2020.

The CDC defines vaccine as “A product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease, protecting the person from that disease. Vaccines are usually administered through needle injections, but can also be administered by mouth or sprayed into the nose.”

The U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman stated the following regarding the closing of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) “to new loan guaranty applications, which has provided over $798 billion in economic relief to small businesses and nonprofits across the nation, keeping employees employed and helping businesses come back stronger than ever.”

“The Paycheck Protection Program provided over 8.5 million small businesses and nonprofits the lifeline they needed to survive during a once-in-generation economic crisis. I’ve heard story after story from small business owners across the country about how PPP funds helped them keep the lights on, pay their employees — and gave them hope,” said Guzman. “At the same time, millions of underserved businesses — particularly our smallest businesses and those owned by women and people of color — were left out of early rounds of relief. I’m proud of the work we did to begin to rectify these inequities — in 2021, 96% of PPP loans went to small businesses with fewer than 20 employees. Moving forward, we will continue to prioritize equity in all SBA’s programs and services.”