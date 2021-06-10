The Town Crier has Members from Hawaii to Maine, with about 400 newspapers being mailed to off-the-Hill destinations each week. As a Town Crier Member, your newspaper will be mailed to you directly.
If you have an Idyllwild or Mountain Center mailbox, you’ll get your newspaper on Wednesdays. If you live off the Hill, you’ll be a part of our extended Hill community and your Town Crier will leave the Idyllwild Post Office for you on Wednesdays, also.
A really nice Membership benefit is a discount card applicable toward two meals per day at the Red Kettle restaurant here in Idyllwild. Town Crier Members also receive a nice-looking Membership window decal for your home or auto.
So please join us and become a member of our extended Hill community. You’ll be helping keep a real community newspaper serving us all.