Idyllwild

• Aug. 7 — Danger to self/other, 9:49 a.m. Cedar St. Report taken.

• Aug. 7 — Lost hiker, 5:48 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 7 — Vehicle theft, 11:25 p.m. N. Circle Dr. Unfounded.

• Aug. 8 — Public assist, 12:02 a.m. 26000 block of St. Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 8 — Alarm call, 2:45 a.m. 24000 block of Fern Valley Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 8 — Check the welfare, 9:17 a.m. Manzanita Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 8 — Alarm call, 3:42 p.m. Pioneer Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 9 — Noise complaint, 12:29 a.m. 25000 block of St. Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 9 — Alarm call, 3:05 a.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 9 — Check the welfare, 1:58 p.m. Delano Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 9 — Follow-up, 5:19 p.m. Address withheld. handled by deputy.

• Aug. 9 — Suspicious vehicle, 10:01 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 10 — Vandalism, 6:54 a.m. 53000 block of Tollgate Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 10 — Follow-up, 5:40 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 11 — Burglary, 4:00 p.m. 54000 block of S. Circle Dr. Report taken.

• Aug. 11 — Public intoxication, 4:41 p.m. Maranatha Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 11 — Public disturbance, 7:56 p.m. 53000 block of Tollgate Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 12 — Suspicious circumstance, 10:27 p.m. 53000 block of Tollgate Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 13 — Unknown trouble, 7:10 p.m. Strong Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 13 — Public disturbance, 7:19 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 13 — Suspicious person, 7:22 p.m. 25000 block of St. Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

Mountain Center

• Aug. 7 — Suspicious person, 9:26 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 8 — Alarm call, 7:54 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

Pine Cove

• Aug. 8 — Public disturbance, 9:33 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 8 — Barking dog, 9:20 p.m. Sunset Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 9 — Public assist, 10:49 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 10 — Battery, 1:41 p.m. Cascade Dr. Handled by deputy.

Pine Meadows /

Garner Valley

• Aug. 11 — Suicide threat, 12:54 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 13 — Petty theft, 10:09 a.m. Devils Ladder Rd. Report taken.

Poppet Flats/Twin Pines

• Aug. 7 — Public intoxication, 10:13 p.m. 46000 block of Poppet Flats Rd. Arrest made.

• Aug. 8 — Criminal threats, 6:26 p.m. Keyes Rd. Arrest made.

• Aug. 11 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 12:34 a.m. Soboba Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 11 — Trespassing, 1:22 p.m. Soboba Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 11 — Suspicious circumstance, 7:46 p.m. Deer Trl. Handled by deputy.

San Bernardino

National Forest

• Aug. 7 — Assist other department, 12:49 a.m. Summer Breeze Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 7 — Suspicious circumstance, 9:23 p.m. 56000 BLOCK of E. St. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 8 — Alarm call, 1:08 a.m. Doe Canyon Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 9 — Assist other department, 1:43 p.m. 47000 block of E. St. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• Aug. 9 — Emergency notification, 5:14 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.