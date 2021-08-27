Riverside County Registrar of Voters Temporary Assistant Robert Hamzey said a team is at the Idyllwild Library from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday to accept early Gubernatorial Recall Election ballots in the upcoming election.

A team also will be at the library from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday to Monday, Sept. 11 to 13, to accept ballots. Ballots will be accepted on Election Day Tuesday, Sept. 14, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Register to vote at registertovote.ca.gov, by Monday, Aug. 30. To check your registration status, visit voterstatus.sos.ca.gov. SOS stands for secretary of state.

After voting, you may track your ballot at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov.

Ballots being mailed now may be dropped off at any polling place (Idyllwild Library is the only one in this area), or mailed back to the Registrar of Voters office. Voters may request a remote ballot to fill out electronically but must still print out the ballot and mail it back. To request a Remove Accessible Vote-by-Mail ballot, call (951) 486-7200 or 1-800-773-8683, or visit www.voteinfo.net.