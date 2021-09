Riverside County’s Operation Rivco Shield will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Idyllwild on from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Idyllwild School.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations will be available. The Pfizer vaccine is offered for all individuals ages 12 and older. The Moderna vaccine is offered for all individuals ages 18 and older.

For more information and assistance with scheduling, call 951-358-5000, ext. 211.