Riverside County’s Operation Rivco Shield will hold a COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Idyllwild School. Idyllwild School is located at 26700 Highway 243.

COVID-19 testing will be available, as will both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations. The Pfizer vaccine is offered for all individuals ages 12 and older. The Moderna vaccine is offered for all individuals ages 18 and older.

For more information and assistance with scheduling, call the county at 951-358-5000, ext. 211.