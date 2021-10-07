Elaine Rahman was born Oct 5, 1934 in Niles, Ohio and moved to California in her teens with her mother. Later she worked for Safeway where she met her future husband Bob.

Upon their retirement in 1998, they moved to Idyllwild. Elaine loved meeting people and making new friends.

She became an active volunteer member of the fire lookout team on the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout when it reopened. Soon thereafter she volunteered to work with the Idyllwild Mountain Community Patrol where she contributed her time for more than 20 years.

Elaine was the founder of the Idyllwild chapter of the Red Hat Society (Red Hot Mountain Mamas). She worked at all three Curves exercise locations in Idyllwild where once again she made many more new friends. She loved people and was truly in her element with Curves, where all members got to sample her cookies which she baked on a regular basis.

On Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, she left behind Bob, her husband and best friend for 48 years; her four children, Duane, Tracey, Johnnine and Leslie; and her 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all whose lives she touched.