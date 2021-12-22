A blue sky over snow-capped mountains was what Idyllwild residents and visitors woke up to Wednesday morning. Photo by Joel Feingold

The U.S. Forest Service closed the Humber Park Trailhead parking lot last week to vehicles due to last week’s winter storm. “Once the parking lot road becomes iced over, many cars slide or get stuck in its steeper sections. Staff will monitor and reopen when/if conditions become safe again,” according to the San Bernardino National Forest’s (SBNF) Twitter post.

California Highway Patrol Officer Graham Aanestad had five vehicles towed for blocking Humber Park between last Saturday and Sunday.

SBNF also issued a snow-play advisory on its website considering last week’s snow and the coming week’s predictions.

SBNF expects large crowds over the holiday weekend because of snow. It asks visitors to:

• Research a destination. A few snow-play areas require Adventure Passes to park. Visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/detailfull/r5/passes-permits/recreation/?cid=STELPRDB5181410&width=full to search for a designation.

• Check weather and snow conditions and plan accordingly. Avoid driving during a snowstorm. Snow plows will be working and visibility might be low. Visit weather.gov for weather conditions and forecast. Check the Caltrans; http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for road conditions/traffic, including chain controls, road closures and more. Ensure you understand chain control requirements and how to install them (practice before coming).

• Plan for safety and comfort. Make sure you start your trip with a full tank of gas. Tell someone where you’re going and when you’ll return; check in when you get back. Pack water, high-energy meals, and snacks — and pack more than you think you’ll need. Dress in layers of warm, waterproof clothing, including extra layers. Don’t rely solely on GPS-based maps.

• Park in safe, legal spots. Never block traffic or driveways, even to install snow chains. Play on open public lands only. Choose a hill that does not send sledders into roadways.

• Be sure to hydrate and eat frequently throughout the day. Pay attention to weather conditions and be prepared to leave quickly if conditions change or worsen. Keep an eye on the gas gauge; fill up if low.

• Leave no trace. Pack out all trash, leftover food and waste. Remember to display your recreation pass.