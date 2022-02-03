At the Jan. 19 Idyllwild Water District (IWD) Board of Directors meeting, the board and its attorney met in closed session regarding real estate negotiations with property at 26120 Ridgeview Drive which is where The Courtyard Building is located. No action was reported out after closed session.

The Town Crier asked President Dr. Charles Schelly if IWD is considering buying this building and if so, is it to move the office there? And if so, does IWD need more space and more parking? And would it sell the current business office?

Schelly responded, “I am limited to what I can say. We only discuss possible property acquisitions/negotiations in closed sessions per Brown Act.”