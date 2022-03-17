Officials with San Bernardino National Forest are seeking comments from the public on two preliminary grants submitted to the state of California to help fund the forest’s off-highway vehicle (OHV) operations. The draft applications, based on public and staff feedback given in February, seek to enhance ground operations and law enforcement functions:

• Ground operations requests funding for route monitoring and maintenance; facility operations and maintenance at five staging areas, six trailering sites and three campgrounds; habitat monitoring; soil conservation; archaeology site steward program; and new equipment to monitor trails.

• Law enforcement requests funding for staffing and equipment to enforce regulations.

Comments are required to be submitted to California State Parks via their website under the “Grants.” Comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. Monday, May 2.

Forest staff will review and consider the public comments, and then submit their final grant applications by June 6, 2022.

The full proposals can be read at https://olga.ohv.parks.ca.gov/egrams_ohmvr/user/ReviewProjects.aspx. Use the “Public Review Instructions” guide on the left sidebar menu for help searching for applications and submitting comments.

To receive hard and digital copies of the grants, email Kyle Silva at [email protected]