Idyllwild Fire

The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Monday to Sunday, May 16 to 22.

• May 14 — Public service assistance, 10:24 a.m. Maranatha Dr.

• May 14 — EMS call, provide basic life support, 23:52 p.m. Village Center Dr.

• May 14 — Power line down, 3:53 p.m. Tollgate Rd.

• May 14 — EMS call, provide advanced life support, 5:30 p.m. McCall Park Rd.

• May 15 — EMS call, provide first aid & check for injuries, 8:45 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• May 16 — EMS call, provide ALS, 10:35 a.m. Valley View Dr.

• May 16 — EMS call, provide ALS, 9:21 p.m. Palomar Rd.

• May 17 — Power line down, 6:49 a.m. Tollgate Rd.

• May 17 — EMS call, provide ALS, 8:41 a.m. Cougar Rd.

• May 17 — Dispatched & canceled en route, 2:35 p.m. Hwy. 243.

• May 17 — EMS call, traffic crash with injury, provide ALS, 3:57 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• May 17 — EMS call, provide ALS, 8:20 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• May 18 — EMS call, transport person, 12:06 a.m. Hwy. 243.

• May 18 — Motor vehicle vs. pedestrian, provide BLS, 2:27 p.m. Hwy. 243.

• May 18 — EMS call, transport person, 3:39 p.m. S. Circle Dr.

• May 19 — EMS call, transport person, 12:01 a.m. Hwy. 74.

• May 21 — EMS call, provide BLS, 5:30 a.m. Strawberry Valley Dr.

• May 21 — EMS call, provide ALS, 9:48 a.m. Pine Crest Ave.

• May 21 — Public service assist, 1:12 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• May 21 — Public service assist, 8:29 p.m. Rim Rock Rd.

• May 21 — EMS dcdall, provide ALS, 9:22 p.m. Hwy. 74.

• May 22 — Traffic crash, no injuries, 12:01 a.m. Marian View Dr.

• May 22 — EMS call, provide ALS, 12:47 a.m. Hwy. 74.

• May 22 — EMS call, provide ALS, 4:29 a.m. Tollgate Rd.

Riverside County Fire/Cal Fire log

The Riverside County Fire Department/Cal Fire responded to these recent dispatches from Monday to Sunday, May 16 to 22.

Pine Cove

• May 16 — Abdominal pain, 8:45 p.m.

• May 17 — Fire, false alarm, 2:34 p.m.

• May 17 — Fire, false alarm, 9:30 p.m.

• May 18 — Cardfiac arrest, 1:32 a.m.

• May 18 — Chest pain, 5:01 p.m.

• May 19 — Heart problems, 11:17 p.m.

• May 20 — Smoke check, false alarm, 10:46 am.

• May 20 — Smoke check, false alarm, 1:59 p.m.

• May 20 — Smoke check, false alarm, 2:42 p.m.

• May 20 — Structure fire, 2:47 p.m.

• May 20 — Fire, false alarm, 3:53 p.m.

• May 21 — Chest pain, 10:37 p.m.

• May 22 — Sick person, 7:19 a.m.

Garner Valley

• May 16 — Public assist, 9:58 a.m.

• May 17 — Vegetation fire, 2:57 p.m.

• May 18 — Breathing problems, 11:58 p.m.

• May 19 — Fainting, 9:46 a.m.

• May 19 — Vegetation fire, 4:15 p.m.

• May 20 — Traffic crash, extrication, 1:47 p.m.

• May 20 — Structure fire, 2:47 p.m.

• May 20 — Fire, false alarm, 4:04 p.m.

• May 21 — Commercial structure fire, 2:49 p.m.

• May 21 — Traumatic injuries, 11:31 a.m.

• May 21 — Traumatic injuries, 9:19 p.m.

• May 22 — Chest pains, 12:46 a.m.

Pinyon

• May 20 — Smoke check, false alarm, 11:20 a.m.

• May 20 — Structure fire, 2:47 p.m.

• May 20 — Traumatic injuries, 3:21 p.m.

• May 21 — Unknown medical, 12:54 a.m.

Sheriff’s log

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hemet Station responded to the following calls Saturday to Friday, May 14 to 20.

Idyllwild

• May 14 — Alarm call, 5:46 p.m. Village Center Dr. Handled by deputy.

• May 14 — 911 call, 7:33 p.m. 53000 block of Tollgate Rd. Handled by deputy.

• May 15 — Alarm call, 8:56 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• May 16 — Unknown trouble, 2:39 a.m. Idyllmont Rd. Handled by deputy.

• May 16 — Abandoned vehicle, 6:51 a.m. Delano Dr. Handled by deputy.

• May 16 — Unattended death, 11:10 a.m. Address withheld. Report taken.

• May 16 — Suspicious person, 11:24 a.m. Riverside County Playground Rd. Handled by deputy.

• May 16 — Vehicle code violation, 3:31 p.m. Delano Dr. Handled by deputy.

• May 16 — Burglary, 3:47 p.m. 54000 block of S. Circle Dr. Report taken.

• May 16 — 911 call, 6:02 p.m. 54000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Handled by deputy.

• May 17 — Alarm call, 2:07 a.m. Rim Rock Rd. Handled by deputy.

• May 18 — Harassing phone calls, 12:07 a.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• May 18 — Burglary, 7:47 a.m. 53000 block of Tollgate Rd. Report taken.

• May 18 — Civil dispute, 12:21 p.m. 26000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• May 18 — Assault w/deadly weapon, 2:06 p.m. 26000 block of Hwy. 243. Arrest made.

• May 18 — Public disturbance, 2:26 p.m. Delano Dr. Handled by deputy.

• May 19 — Check the welfare, 10:05 a.m. 49000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• May 19 — Public disturbance, 12:04 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• May 19 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 12:20 p.m. Delano Dr. Handled by deputy.

• May 19 — Public assist, 10:31 p.m. Wayne Dr. Handled by deputy.

• May 20 — Harassing phone calls, 3:26 p.m. Address withheld. Unfounded.

Mountain Center

• May 14 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 11:42 a.m. 53000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

Pine Cove

• May 14 — Noise complaint, 1:48 p.m. 23000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• May 15 — Abandoned vehicle, 7:19 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• May 16 — Check the welfare, 8:42 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• May 16 — 911 call, 8:44 p.m. Acorn Ln. Handled by deputy.

• May 18 — Suspicious vehicle, 12:10 p.m. 52000 block of Sylvan Wy. Handled by deputy.

• May 19 — Trespassing, 9:57 a.m. Oates Ln. Handled by deputy.

• May 20 — Alarm call, 1:15 a.m. Tall Pines Rd. Handled by deputy.

Pine Meadows

Garner Valley

• May 19 — 911 call, 6:22 p.m. Bunny Ln. Handled by deputy.

San Bernardino

National Forest

• May 14 — Danger to self/other, 7:55 p.m. 56000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Report taken.

• May 15 — Noise complaint, 3:41 p.m. 56000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• May 15 — Noise complaint, 10:38 p.m. 56000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• May 17 — Public disturbance, 4:49 p.m. 56000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• May 18 — Man down, 5:53 p.m. 26000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.