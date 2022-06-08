From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 11, COVID vaccinations for children and adults will be available at the Idyllwild Library. This opportunity also will be available Saturday, July 9.

The clinic will have vaccines for children ages 5 to 11. An appointment is recommended.

The child must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian; if not, the child must have a signed written consent from a parent or legal guardian and be accompanied by an adult.

“The form is only necessary if the minor is brought by an adult other than the patient’s parent or legal guardian,” specified Manuel Elias of the Riverside University Health System.

If a child has had their first Pfizer shot more than five months ago, they are eligible for the booster shot.

Adults can have their first vaccine, their second, another dose or the booster. All are from Pfizer.

A third clinic is scheduled for Thursday, June 23. This clinic will only offer adult vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer. No children’s vaccines will be available at this clinic.

“Our mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics are able to include only two types of vaccines at each mobile clinic, either Pfizer/Moderna or adult Pfizer/pediatric Pfizer,” Elias explained. “We have scheduled multiple clinics at the Idyllwild Library so that the community has access to all available types of vaccine, but we are unable to provide all types at the same mobile clinic.”

To make an appointment, call (951) 358-5000, or on weekends, dial 2-1-1.

“Appointments are encouraged but not required. Registering beforehand help ensures that the clinic team will bring enough vaccine doses, but the team will happily vaccinate walk-ins while supplies last,” clarified Elias.

The vaccines and clinic are provided by the Riverside University Health System.