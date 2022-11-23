In Lake Hemet Municipal Water District (LHMWD) General Manager Mike Gow’s report to the board last Thursday, he reported that the lake level is still low at 120.5 feet. 135 feet is full and 118 feet is half full.

But the Nov. 8 storm resulted in valley farmers not taking irrigation water and he hopes that with more storms and stream flows, LHMWD will not need Easter Municipal Water District water until spring.

He also reported that al fishing and kayaking have been halted at Lake Hemet because of a state-issued high algae-level warning. Testing results are expected to come back positive over the next few weeks allowing trout to be stocked again and the bans lifted.

At the Fern Valley Water District board meeting Friday, General Manager Victor Jimenez reported 14.9% in unaccounted-for water. He said a leak on Darryll and Hemstreet “was pretty substantial.”

The board approved up to $50,000 for a new filter plant control software upgrade with five iPads for staff. Coastal Instrumentation and Telemetry received the contract for $24,435 for materials to build and install a new control system and $9,500 for the iPads including their set up.