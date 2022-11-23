The American Legion Post 800 suffered another burglary the second week of November. According to Riverside County Sheriff’s Sgt. Brandi Swan, deputies from the Hemet Mountain Station responded at 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, to the location on Marian View Drive in Idyllwild.

“The investigation revealed that an unknown suspect(s) entered the business at some point during the close of business” either the prior night or the following morning “by forcing open a closed and locked front door and stealing items from inside. All investigative means are being used to identify a suspect, but as of now, no arrests have been made.”

On Aug. 26, 2017, an employee arrived there at work to find that the post had been broken into and the safe, containing $1,200 to $1,500, was missing.

On March 25, 2012, Legion employees closed the facility that night and found the next day that it had been burgled during the night. An empty cash register and a “Girls Night Out” tip jar, containing around $300, were taken.

No suspects have been identified in any of these cases.