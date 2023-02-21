1948-2023

Chuck Stroud

“I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith.” (2 Timothy 4:7-8) Chuck Stroud of Idyllwild could sincerely claim this verse. With great determination, courage and faithfulness, he always embarked on the mission before him. From preserving the uniqueness of Idyllwild’s beauty to proclaiming that all things are possible with faith in God. He continually marveled at all creation, big and small, and it was not unusual to find him rescuing an injured animal, speaking words of wisdom to a wounded soul and striving to make right a wrong. He never backed away from protecting those who are most vulnerable. Chuck was a man of great integrity and faith!

Upon marrying in 1973, Chuck and Linda left the city life to raise their family in the mountains. Their three children, Matt, Chris and Mary, having been raised in Idyllwild, also began to treasure and love the wilderness from a very early age. They learned to swim in Strawberry Creek as young children, spent countless hours hunting for snakes and lizards, and studied local history and archaeology under Chuck’s watchful eye.

Chuck was deeply involved in the community, starting an early firewood business, fighting alongside environmental advocates to protect the local watershed, studying archaeology with friends and colleagues, supporting the early Native American Arts program at ISOMATA, and serving as Scout leader for the Boy Scouts Pack 96. He dedicated 25 years in service to the Catholic Church as pastoral associate in both Idyllwild and San Jacinto.

Chuck was given the privilege of getting to know and embracing his three grandchildren, Michael, Meili and Theo, and son-in-law Nate and daughter-in-law Anne. He loved them all dearly. Not a day went by that he didn’t pray for each one of them.

Chuck made his way to Jesus on the morning of Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. He was and is not only a beautiful gift to his family, but also to Idyllwild, the home he cherished deeply within his heart for 50 years. His family and those who know him have been and will continually be blessed beyond measure by his life.

A funeral Mass is being celebrated for Chuck Stroud at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, Queen of Angels Catholic Church, Idyllwild.

Thank you, Dad, for gifting us with faith and our mountains.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a heartfelt donation in Chuck Stroud’s honor to the Sisters of Life.