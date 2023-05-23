Use the treasure map below to plan your yard sale adventure.

The number at the end of each yard sale listing corresponds

to the location number on the map.

YARD SALE Thurs. May 25 – Sun. May 28; 8-5 pm. Holiday items, furniture, collectibles, including dolls. Women’s clothes, including Lu LA Rue XXS-4X, Disney, Xmas & Halloween, kid’s newborn to 14. Origami, costume jewelry, scentsy items and lots of misc. items. 25628 Big Pine, off Hwy 243 and Cedar Glen. (1)



YARD SALE - Construction materials, hand tools, power tools, refrigerator, large shop tools, large tool chest, scaffolding, Wood-Mizer Sawmill, backhoe tractor & steam roller. 26580 Saunders Meadow Rd. Thurs, Fri, Sat , 9-4 pm, Sun 9-12 pm. (2)



A VINTAGE CABIN YARD SALE Antiques & collectibles, art, pottery, dishes, books, mags, designer home décor, garden & vintage clothes, ephemera, baseball cards, toys, furniture, kitchen. Multi-families & coffee bar! Saturday ONLY, May 27. 25475 Scenic Drive 9-2pm. (3)



YARD SALE MAY 26-27 8AM-3PM. 25121 Glen Rd. Twin Day bed/trundle, desk, bar stools, crib, misc. goods, hardware, Jamberry nail care. (4)



MOVING SALE! Furniture, linens, household items, yard Equipment & tools, china cabinet, new fouton, child’s doll house. 24585 Fern Valley Road, May 25-31. (5)

YARD SALE The uttermost yard sale! Idyllwild Bible Church, 25860 Highway 243, 54400 Pine Crest Avenue, Idyllwild. May 25-27 7am – 4pm (6)

GRASONS ESTATE SALE 25187 Cascade Dr, Idyllwild 5/27 8am – 1 pm; 5/28 8am - 1pm; Antiques, collectibles, household items, clothing and much more! (7)

ESTATE SALE Lots of high-quality tools, electronics, kitchen stuff, furniture, household goods, artwork. Priced to sell! May 27 – 29, 8am – 4pm. 27916 Saunders Meadow Rd. (8)

Idyllwild Area Historical Society Museum. Idyllwild History Memorabilia: Duplicates from our archive, Puzzles, LPs, CDs, DVDs, 50’s Children’s Records, Vtg Pop Sheet Music, ‘50’s/60’s Sports Car Magazines, MAD Magazines, Art, Laurel & Hardy, vintage exquisite handkerchiefs, great eBay finds, dining room tables and MUCH MORE! 54470 N. Circle Drive, Sat 5/27 9am – 3pm. ALL PURCHASES BENEFIT THE MUSEUM. (9)

THE BEST ON LOWER PINE CREST! 3 in 1 means lots of fun!1. David Salk’s imperfect but beautiful pottery sale. 2. Spirit Mountain Retreat Center fundraising boutique sale. 3. Holly’s everything kitchen sink sale.

Fri and Sat. 5/26, 5/27 9am – 3pm; Sunday 5/28 9am – 2pm *Special Discounts! 53960 & 53910 Pine Crest Ave. (10)

YARD SALE Fabulous hats, designer sunglasses, shoes, decorator pillows, dinnerware, craft supplies, cookbooks, furniture. Different jewelry offered each day. Saturday and Sunday, May 27 & 28 9-4 pm. 53050 Doubleview. (11)

ONE-OF-A-KIND TREASURES! Idyllwild Garden Club 25970 Cedar St Unique wooden furniture, lamps, arts & crafts supplies, home & garden Decorations, unusual planters, tables assorted chairs. 5/26 & 27 8-2 PM (12)

ONE-OF-A-KIND TREASURES! 25699 Alderwood St (Community Garden Site). Garden & home décor, pots, planting supplies, yard art, lounge chairs, arbor, unusual planters. 5/26 & 27 8-2 PM. (13)

YARD SALE. Tools, plumbing, electrical, air fryer, microwave. 2019 Nissan truck backseat & bedliner, and lots more! Fri 5/26 & Sat 5/27 7-3pm 53125 Overlook Dr, Pine Cove. (14)

SATURDAY ONLY! A little bit of everything! Double the stuff…Lots to view… Come on out to Double View! 53455 Double View Dr. 8-4pm. NO EARLY BIRDS! (15)

Pine Cove Treasure Trove – Something for everyone! Terrific assortment of new and vintage goods, jewelry, kitchenware, silver, lamps, games, Christmas, and planters. Friday and Saturday, 26 -27 May, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm, Sunday 28 May, 8:00 am – 12:00 PM 52831 Laurel Trail (16)

HUGE MEMORIAL DAY SALE! Fri, Sat, 5/26 & 27; 9-3PM. Furniture, appliances, knick-knacks, tools, construction materials. Boxes of new electrical rough-in connectors. Box of unused Simpson metal ties, hangers, Hilti 60 lb. demo hammer. Heavy duty Subaru gas pressure washer. 54680 Marion View Dr. (at S. Circle). All items are negotiable. (17)

IDYLLWILD STOPLIGHT ANNUAL MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND SALE. 10-50% off throughout the entire store. Everything but the kitchen sink! 25965 Hwy 243; Fri-Mon. 5/26-5-29. 10-6PM. (18)

YARD SALE Household goods, Military equipment, Furniture, Sports equipment, Decorative items, Odd & Ends. 54480 Jameson Dr. Fri-Sun 9-5PM. (19)

YARD SALE! Years of accumulation! Old tools, kitchen ware, household goods, jeans, SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE! 25425 Rimrock Rd. Fri, Sat, 5/26 & 27, 9am – 2pm. (20)

MOVING SALE! Everything must go! Low prices! Furniture, kitchen items, tools, linens, Pop figures, clothes, and so much more! Fri & Sat, 5/26 & 27, 8-1pm. 53069 McKinney Lane, Idyllwild. (21)

YARD SALE! Costume jewelry, clothing, home goods and more. $1 & $5 tables. Fri-Mon 10-4PM. 54385 N. Circle #C. (22)

YARD SALE. VARIOUS HOUSEHOLD TREASURES. 54383 Valley View Dr. Fri, Sat, Sun 8-3pm. (23)

BIG YARD SALE! All kinds of good stuff. Office supplies, furniture, books, clothes, kitchen supplies, covered shed in case of rain. Sat & Sun only. 8-5PM. No early birds. 25130 Wrightwood Dr, Pine Cove. (24)