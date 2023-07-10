By JP Crumrine

Correspondent

At its Tuesday, July 11 meeting, the Riverside County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the fees applied to parcels within the Riverside County service areas. Following the hearing, the board will consider a resolution setting the fees for the next year. These fees are authorized by state law.

County Service Area (CSA) 36 is located in Idyllwild. It has a $35 fee for lighting and parks and recreation. The fee is applied to the property tax bill for the 3,568 parcels within Idyllwild. Pine Cove parcels are not included in CSA 36.

The intent of these very local fees was to give county boards more means to finance and provide needed public facilities and services within unincorporated areas of the county.

CSAs provide municipal services to residential neighborhoods such as landscape maintenance, street lighting, street sweeping and road maintenance; the services that each community receives are determined during the planning phase of new development.

Consequently, depending upon the CSA’s authorized purpose, the fees vary by CSA.