William Tell was born in Omaha, Nebraska, July 1934 and Genevieve Tell was born in Los Angeles, CA, June 1936. They married June 21, 1958.

William enlisted (1952) in the U.S. Army during the Korean War reaching the rank of Specialist 3rd Class, Fort Benning, Georgia, and maintained reserve status until 1961. He held a 52-year membership with the American Legion Post 800 and felt continued devotion to his country until his passing.

Genevieve graduated from Alhambra High. William studied engineering at Mt. San Antonio College. He landed a job with South Bay Cable in 1959, retiring in 2000. Bill and Jennie lived in Idyllwild and Hemet since 1971.

In retirement, they enjoyed traveling all over the world or cruising the oceans with friends. Be it fishing, camping, riding motorcycles or playing golf, Bill enjoyed it all.

Our father was a bugle player for his battalion. While moored at Catalina surrounded by 500 of our closest strangers, our father would play “Reveille,” thus waking up the entire harbor at 0400 hours.

Genevieve passed Sept. 2, 2022, and William passed Sept. 5, 2023. They are survived by their two sons William (Colleen) of Idyllwild and Russell (Digna) of Hemet; grandchildren Amanda (Alex) of Anza, Abigail (Richard) of Pine Cove and Natalie of Portland, Oregon, and great-grandson William of Pine Cove.

Services with honors will be held at Arlington Cemetery, Riverside, at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, with a reception to follow in Hemet at 1:30 p.m.