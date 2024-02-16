Riverside– Tuesday, February 20, 2024, serves as the final day for residents to register to vote for the upcoming March 5, 2024, Presidential Primary Election. This deadline ensures that all voter information is accurately processed and reflected in the voter rolls for the upcoming elections.

First time voters or registered voters who want to complete a voter registration, update their address, or switch political party affiliation must complete a voter registration application. Voter registration applications can be submitted online, by mail, or in person. Individuals can visit the Registrar of Voters Office website at voteinfo.net or contact the office directly at (951) 486-7200.

Existing registered voters within the county can update their residence address and change their political party preference at a vote center by completing a form.

Eligible voters who recently moved to Riverside County must re-register to vote in Riverside County. Starting Feb. 24, 2024, those eligible voters who missed the registration deadline may still register and vote on Election Day through conditional voter registration (CVR). To vote by CVR, individuals must submit an application in person at the Registrar of Voters Office or a vote center on or before Election Day.

For a complete list of vote centers and ballot drop-off locations, addresses, and hours, including those opening on February 24, visit voteinfo.net.