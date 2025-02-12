Supervisors Debate Immigration Resolution Amid Divided Opinions

ByJP Crumrine

“. . . Riverside County is a vibrant, compassionate, and welcoming county for all law-abiding immigrants and refugees; and commits to safeguarding the civil rights of all our residents to the fullest extent provided by the law,” declared the Resolution which the County Board of Supervisors adopted at its Feb. 4 meeting.

More than two hours of public speakers – both supportive and opposed– came before the Board and significant discussion among the Supervisors took place before the vote.

The vote on the Resolution, which Board Chair V. Manuel Perez (4^(th) District) and Supervisor Yxstian Gutierrez (5^(th) District) proposed, was not unanimous. Supervisor Karen Speigel (2^(nd) District) was the lone “no” vote. During the discussion she expressed surprise with some comments and sympathy for some of the speakers. “I hadn’t heard a lot of these issues in Riverside County about folks being taken into custody.”

But she also noted that some of the public statements seemed to stretch what she had previously been told. For example, while many supporters argued that the County’s Sheriff’s Department was frequently collaborating with the Federal Immigration and Customs enforcement Agency in order to arrest and deport undocumented immigrants, Speigel said that there were only 13 individuals turned over to ICE. Each of them had been involved in some crime against a person or property.

One of her reasons for opposing the resolution was “. . . this is just words not action.”

While some speakers argued that the Resolution would make Riverside County a sanctuary jurisdiction for illegal immigrants and expend resources on this issue, both Perez and Supervisor Chuck Washington (3^(rd) District) had County Executive Jeff Van Wagenen and County Counsel Minh Tran address this allegation. Both affirmed that the resolution’s language does not create a sanctuary nor affect the County Sheriff’s operations.

In response to both Supervisors, Van Wagenen stated the Resolution does not establish Riverside County as a sanctuary. He also stated that there are no new or additional costs as a consequence of its approval.

“Does it direct us to spend any funds tomorrow that we’re not spending today? No!,” he stated. “Does it direct us to take any action tomorrow that we can’t today? No”

Tran explained that there is no conflict with either State or Federal laws. Furthermore, the Counsel’s staff added two clauses to ensure that there was no uncertainty about it language. The first clarifies that all Riverside County departments will comply with State and Federal laws.

It states, “. . . this Resolution shall not be construed to prohibit any County department’s assistance or cooperation with federal authorities if required by state and/or federal laws.”

The second clause explicitly states both the District Attorney’s and Sheriff’s Offices maintain independence in investigative and prosecutorial actions.

Among the many public speakers were several youths. They expressed support for the Resolution. One felt it would help his friends return to school without fear that they would be arrested for simply being illegally here.

“This resolution recognizes the true history of the country. This resolution gives Riverside County a chance to lead with decency and fairness,” said Nathan Kempos.

“This conversation is always tough, but it needs to be had,” Perez shared as he began his comments.

And he concluded, “We have not stopped supporting our Sheriff’s Department and public safety. This is not a political issue; it is a moral obligation! It is my responsibility to speak up on this resolution which acknowledges what we’re already doing.”

Similar Posts

Riverside County confirms Bird Flu presence

ByJP Crumrine

Last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in response to Avian influenza A (H5N1), commonly known as “Bird Flu.” This month, Riverside County health officials have confirmed its presence in the county. According to the Riverside University Health System, 23 cases have been identified and confirmed as testing positive for Bird flu….

|

Historic district review board hears new issue

ByJack Clark

The Idyllwild Downtown Historic District review board met last Thursday afternoon at the Idyllwild Library. The public meeting was scheduled to begin at noon, but with only two board members then present — Chair Warren Monroe and Barbara Jones — a third board member was required for a quorum. Board member Ron Kammeyer did not…

|

Breaking news: Illegal medical marijuana dispensaries closed

ByIdyllwild Town Crier

Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 8, Riverside County Code Enforcement and sheriff’s deputies arrived in Idyllwild, obtained enough evidence and closed two medical marijuana dispensaries for violations of land-use codes. One of the dispensaries (top photo) is on the corner of Highway 243 and Pine Crest Avenue. The other is in the Village Lane. However, shortly after…

State to regulate home improvement energy loans

State to regulate home improvement energy loans

By

Improving your house’s energy efficiency is prudent and praiseworthy. Not only will it reduce the costs of heating and cooling, but it also will benefit the environment. To encourage homeowners to undertake these types of improvements — solar panels, double pane windows, water efficient toilets and others — special loan programs have been created. Property…

Cannabis grows prohibited without county land-use permits

Cannabis grows prohibited without county land-use permits

By

Cannabis grows prohibited without county land-use permits By Office of Supervisor Chuck Washington The County of Riverside is reminding prospective cannabis growers that they must obtain land-use approvals in unincorporated areas before cultivating the plant for commercial purposes, according to a memo released a couple weeks ago. The document, which was issued in four languages,…