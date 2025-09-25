The September meeting of the Director of Idyllwild Water District began on a somber note, as President Charles Schelly announced that, at the request of Director Mitch Davis, they would observe a moment of silence to observe the “terrible tragedy” of the shooting death of Charlie Kirk.

August water production was Water production at 9,421,651 gallons and loss at 6%.

The financials, in the second month of the financial year, are again better than projections. The water side of the District showed expenses at $136,458 and revenue of $206,684, and the sewer side expenses of$45,599 and income of $94,431. The total is 15% under budget.

Three bills from SCE, totaled $14,136, where the budget had allocated $18,166. Asked why electrical bills were thousands of dollars under budget, President Schelly explained that several factors went into the savings. He said that SCE recently changed their rate structure to include a larger base rate, which Schelly likened to IWDs meter charge. This was enacted partially to prevent owners of home solar systems from paying nothing or receiving payment from the utility, but it apparently benefited IWD. General Manager Bill Rojas added that the new blowers and pumps installed at the sewer plant, working in shifts 24/7, are more efficient than the older ones, and would be expected to lower consumption. Director Steve Olson offered that a slightly cooler end of summer reduced air conditioning costs in the office.

Photo by David Jerome

Schelly also clarified that the District’s billing issues with SCE have been resolved. In the past, bills were coming in an unpredictable time, complicating budgeting.

The largest check of the month was the first payment for the Strawberry Creek Diversion project: $489,640. This is the largest Capital Improvement project on this year’s budget. CFO Hosny Shouman explained that the second and final payment would be smaller, a base charge of $165,000 that might be higher depending on the amount of rock encountered during the contractor ELCO’s excavations.

GM Rojas showed photos of the newly-installed grating, and said he looked forward to the predicted downpour to see how much debris would be trapped. The project is now complete except for a final overlay of asphalt where the trenches went under Fern Valley Road. Rojas said this is scheduled for October 8.

The roof replacement for the Foster Lake shop is well underway. New sheathing has been installed and a synthetic membrane laid down. During recent storms this proved to be enough to keep the rain out. They were waiting for the delivery of the actual metal roofing.

The letters notifying sewer customers of the upcoming Household Median Income Survey were mailed out, with the survey itself to follow in about two weeks. The survey is gathering data to support the District’s application for grants to fund the rehabilitation of its sewer plant, which has been in operation since 1970. If the median income of the sewer customers is under 80% of the statewide median, the District will be eligible for grant programs for “Disadvantaged Communities.”

Rojas reported that Chief Water Operator Brian Wilson had received his backflow tester’s certificate and had already completed tests on four customer devices, two commercial and two residential. The residential systems were protecting against backflow from fire sprinklers. The commercial devices included a church installing a water softener, and a restaurant. Restaurants often have multiple backflow prevention devices, including soda fountains. Carbonated water will corrode copper pipes if it enters a distribution system.

Schelly noted that the board had bought a gift certificate for Wilson to “hopefully take his wife out to dinner with.” The board approved a director’s fund and opened an account in March. They have the option of donating some or all of their stipend–$75 per meeting–to the fund for things like employee appreciation gifts. Next month the board will discuss some kind of employee appreciation dinner.

As we go to press, GM Rojas emailed regarding the September 18 rain: “The shop and diversion weathered the storm with no damage and no issues whatsoever. All in good shape.

The next meeting is scheduled for October 15.