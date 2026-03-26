Lynn Eodice of the Idyllwild Garden Club shared this with us: The Idyllwild Garden Club will hold its first general meeting of the season on Wednesday, April 1st at the Idyllwild Nature Center, 25225 Highway 243.

It’s a potluck, and the garden club board will supply chili and soups. If you’re a member, you’re encouraged to bring a side dish or appetizer of your choosing. If you’re a guest, you don’t need to bring a dish, and the first meeting is free! We will begin eating at 12:30 p.m., and a brief meeting will follow at 1:00 p.m.

Stephen Sutton will be our speaker that afternoon, and he’ll do a presentation on the history of the Idyllwild Garden Club at 1:30 p.m. Stephen is a most engaging speaker and an avid historian of Idyllwild, so this promises to be a great kick-off to our meetings for the upcoming year.