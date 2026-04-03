Idyllwild Animal Rescue Friends and the Idyllwild Community Center will be hosting a talk with Mary Martin, the Director of Animal Services for Riverside County. ARF director Janice Murasko promises we will “learn all there is to know about Riverside County Animal Shelters and how they really operate,” and adds that there will be time for questions.

Murasko mentions that the county supervisors voted to make Riverside County’s shelters “no-kill” and that they have a high rate of adoption. This was a result of a vote by the supervisors in June of 2025. “If you check out their website (rcdas.org) and scroll down on home page, you will see daily stats and info. ARF wants people to hear the truth from animal services and to dispel the myths.”

A visit to the website on Tuesday March 24 showed dog kennel space “critically overcrowded” at 210% capacity, but cat kennel space at only 24% capacity. It gives a year-to-date live release rate for both dogs and cats of just over 80%.

A March 6 press release noted that an additional 60 dogs were being housed in the system after being rescued from a house fire near East Hemet.

County shelters are offering free adoptions through March including spay/neuter surgery, micro chip, vaccinations and an engraved ID tag.

Tuesday April 21, 5:00 p.m., Idyllwild Community Center 54195 Ridgeview Dr.

Editor’s note: The March 26 print edition included this item with the wrong date. April 21 is the correct date.