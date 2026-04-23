The season of Earth Day celebrations on The Hill is in full swing. The Idyllwild Nature Center will offer a special program for Earth Day on Arbor Day, Friday, April 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Site Supervisor Allison Fedrick tells us, “We will be planting new native plants and a manzanita tree. All who help will be awarded with gifts to honor the event. Please stop by.”

Fedrick also notes that as preparations for this year’s Wildflower Festival gain momentum, there will be walks to gather flowers, and anyone wishing to take part should contact her at the Nature Center. The festival is scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend.