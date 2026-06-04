Many local residents had a hard time getting home from Palm Desert on Tuesday afternoon, when an estimated 20 minute delay for construction turned into a hard closure until after midnight, as Highway 74 between Pinyon Crest and Highway 371 became a crime scene.

One reader tells us that they saw a tow truck attempt to pass their pilot vehicle just before the file of cars stopped and gunfire erupted. The CHP’s traffic incident website reflected confusion among witnesses. The tow truck driver was reported to have been the first to draw and fire a long gun, towards the pilot vehicle, and to be the one who was killed. There was an earlier collision, already on the shoulder, near where CalTrans crews had set up flagging for one-way travel, and a second collision involving the tow truck and two other vehicles.

The Riverside County Coroner’s office has released the name of the deceased: Gabriel Rodriguez.

The CHP provided this statement about the events:

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon on State Route 74 near Palm Canyon. On June 2, at approximately 2:09 p.m., CHP Indio Communications Center received reports of a

traffic collision on SR-74 near post mile marker 84 that may have involved gunfire. The incident involved a tow truck and two other vehicles.



A preliminary investigation indicates the tow truck was traveling westbound through a road construction closure near Palm Canyon, where an armed confrontation occurred between the occupants of the vehicles. Investigators believe both the victim and the suspect fired their firearms during the incident.



The suspect, a 52-year-old resident of Midway City, Calif., suffered gunshot wounds and later died

from his injuries. No other fatalities were reported. CHP Border Division Major Crimes Unit detectives responded to the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation. Detectives continue to review evidence, conduct interviews, and examine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. At this time, investigators have identified all known parties involved, and there are no outstanding suspects.



Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to contact the CHP Border Division Major Crimes Unit at (858) 944-6300.