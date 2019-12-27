The 5.1-oz. pouches containing “THE SnakYard SALTED EGG FISH SKINS.” Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Photo courtesy of U.S. Department of Agriculture

By U.S. Department of Agriculture

Contributed

Alli & Rose, LLC, a Redlands, Calif. establishment, is recalling approximately 21,930 pounds of Siluriformes (catfish) products that were not presented for import re-inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Dec. 19. Additionally, the products were imported from Thailand, a country ineligible to export ready-to-eat Siluriformes products to the U.S.

The Salted Egg Fish Skins were imported from Oct. 21, 2019 through Dec. 10, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

• 5.1-oz. pouches containing “THE SnakYard SALTED EGG FISH SKINS.”

These items were shipped to retail locations in California, Maryland, and New Jersey. The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Donna Chavez, Operations Manager, Alli & Rose, LLC, at 909-748-0499.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat at https://ask.usda.gov/s/ from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at https://ask.usda.gov/s/ or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.