Cal Fire
Here are some recent Cal Fire calls by station.
Station 23 - Pine Cove
• Dec. 16 — Sick person, 12:50 p.m.
• Dec. 18 — Vegetation fire, 12:29 p.m.
• Dec. 18 — Vegetation management, 5:32 p.m.
• Dec. 19 — Public assist, 9:10 a.m.
• Dec. 19 — Public assist, 7:10 p.m.
• Dec. 20 — Allergies, 9:34 p.m.
• Dec. 21 — Fire, false alarm, 3:35 p.m.
• Dec. 21 — Outside fire, 6:41 p.m.
• Dec. 21 — Outside fire, 8 p.m.
Station 30 - Pinyon Pines
• Dec. 18 — Residential structure fire, 2:38 a.m.
• Dec. 20 — Residential structure fire, 12:44 a.m.
• Dec. 21 — Outside fire, 6:41 p.m.
• Dec. 21 — Outside fire, 8 p.m.
Station 53 - Garner Valley
• Dec. 18 — Residential structure fire, 2:38 a.m.
• Dec. 18 — Vegetation fire, 12:29 p.m.
• Dec. 18 — Traffic collision, 4:07 p.m.
• Dec. 18 — Vegetation management, 5:32 p.m.
• Dec. 20 — Residential structure fire, 12:44 a.m.
• Dec. 20 — Stroke, 1:18 p.m.
• Dec. 21 — Breathing problems, 9:25 a.m.
• Dec. 21 — Fire, false alarm, 3:35 p.m.
• Dec. 21 — Outside fire, 6:41 p.m.
• Dec. 21 — Outside fire, 8 p.m.
• Dec. 22 — Unknown medical, 4:42 p.m.
Station 63 - Poppet Flats
• Dec. 17 — Fire, false alarm, noon.
• Dec. 17 — Vegetation fire, 6:50 p.m.
• Dec. 18— Vegetation fire, 12:29 p.m.
• Dec. 19 — Fire, false alarm, 9:38 a.m.
• Dec. 21 — Stroke, 8:25 a.m.
Sheriff’s log
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hemet Station responded to the following calls Sunday to Saturday, Dec. 15 to Dec. 20.
Idyllwild
• Dec. 15 — Alarm call, 12:23 a.m. 24000 block of Fern Valley Rd. Handled by deputy.
• Dec. 15 — Alarm call, 12:48 a.m. 25000 block of St. Highway 243. Handled by deputy.
• Dec. 15 — Vehicle theft, 8:17 a.m. 54000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Report taken.
• Dec. 16 — Petty theft, 12:39 p.m. Circle Wy. Handled by deputy.
• Dec. 17 — Alarm call, 5:21 a.m. Seneca Dr. Handled by deputy.
• Dec. 17 — Alarm call, 7:17 a.m. Village View Dr. Handled by deputy.
• Dec. 17 — Area check, 7:44 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.
• Dec. 17 — Suspicious vehicle, 9:27 a.m. Crestview Dr. Handled by deputy.
• Dec. 17 — Overdose, 12:35 p.m. Tahquitz View Dr. Report taken.
• Dec. 17 — 911 hang up from cellphone, 4:51 p.m. Village Center Dr. Handled by deputy.
• Dec. 18 — Child neglect, 3:05 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.
• Dec. 19 — Alarm call, 1:46 a.m. Pioneer Rd. Handled by deputy.
• Dec. 19 — Public disturbance, 8:22 a.m. 54000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Handled by deputy.
• Dec. 19 — Suspicious person, 8:38 a.m. Upper Indian Rock Rd. Handled by deputy.
• Dec. 19 — Suspect info, 1:45 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.
• Dec. 20 — Suspicious circumstance, 3:16 p.m. Strawberry Valley Dr. Report taken.
Mountain Center
• Dec. 17 — Alarm call, 8:34 a.m. McCall Park Rd. Handled by deputy.
• Dec. 17 — Alarm call, 9:22 a.m. McCall Park Rd. Handled by deputy.
Pine Cove
• Dec. 16 — Burglary, 1:11 p.m. Rockmere Dr. Unfounded.
• Dec. 17 — Fraud, 7:21 a.m. Franklin Dr. Handled by deputy.
• Dec. 17 — Alarm call, 9:53 a.m. Logan Creek Rd. Handled by deputy.
• Dec. 18 — Suspicious person, 11:10 p.m. 23000 block of St. Highway 243. Handled by deputy.
• Dec. 20 — Public disturbance, 12:46 p.m. Laurel Trl. Handled by deputy.
Poppet Flats
• Dec. 17 — Reckless driving, 10:18 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.
San Bernardino National Forest
• Dec. 20 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 8:30 a.m. Luisana Dr. Handled by deputy.
• Dec. 20 — Assist other department, 2:50 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.