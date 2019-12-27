Cal Fire incidents by station. Station 23 is Pine Cove. Station 30 is Pinyon. Station 53 is Garner Valley. Station 63 is Poppet Flats.

Chart courtesy of Cal Fire

Cal Fire

Here are some recent Cal Fire calls by station.

Station 23 - Pine Cove

• Dec. 16 — Sick person, 12:50 p.m.

• Dec. 18 — Vegetation fire, 12:29 p.m.

• Dec. 18 — Vegetation management, 5:32 p.m.

• Dec. 19 — Public assist, 9:10 a.m.

• Dec. 19 — Public assist, 7:10 p.m.

• Dec. 20 — Allergies, 9:34 p.m.

• Dec. 21 — Fire, false alarm, 3:35 p.m.

• Dec. 21 — Outside fire, 6:41 p.m.

• Dec. 21 — Outside fire, 8 p.m.

Station 30 - Pinyon Pines

• Dec. 18 — Residential structure fire, 2:38 a.m.

• Dec. 20 — Residential structure fire, 12:44 a.m.

• Dec. 21 — Outside fire, 6:41 p.m.

• Dec. 21 — Outside fire, 8 p.m.

Station 53 - Garner Valley

• Dec. 18 — Residential structure fire, 2:38 a.m.

• Dec. 18 — Vegetation fire, 12:29 p.m.

• Dec. 18 — Traffic collision, 4:07 p.m.

• Dec. 18 — Vegetation management, 5:32 p.m.

• Dec. 20 — Residential structure fire, 12:44 a.m.

• Dec. 20 — Stroke, 1:18 p.m.

• Dec. 21 — Breathing problems, 9:25 a.m.

• Dec. 21 — Fire, false alarm, 3:35 p.m.

• Dec. 21 — Outside fire, 6:41 p.m.

• Dec. 21 — Outside fire, 8 p.m.

• Dec. 22 — Unknown medical, 4:42 p.m.

Station 63 - Poppet Flats

• Dec. 17 — Fire, false alarm, noon.

• Dec. 17 — Vegetation fire, 6:50 p.m.

• Dec. 18— Vegetation fire, 12:29 p.m.

• Dec. 19 — Fire, false alarm, 9:38 a.m.

• Dec. 21 — Stroke, 8:25 a.m.

Sheriff’s log

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hemet Station responded to the following calls Sunday to Saturday, Dec. 15 to Dec. 20.

Idyllwild

• Dec. 15 — Alarm call, 12:23 a.m. 24000 block of Fern Valley Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 15 — Alarm call, 12:48 a.m. 25000 block of St. Highway 243. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 15 — Vehicle theft, 8:17 a.m. 54000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Report taken.

• Dec. 16 — Petty theft, 12:39 p.m. Circle Wy. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 17 — Alarm call, 5:21 a.m. Seneca Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 17 — Alarm call, 7:17 a.m. Village View Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 17 — Area check, 7:44 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 17 — Suspicious vehicle, 9:27 a.m. Crestview Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 17 — Overdose, 12:35 p.m. Tahquitz View Dr. Report taken.

• Dec. 17 — 911 hang up from cellphone, 4:51 p.m. Village Center Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 18 — Child neglect, 3:05 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 19 — Alarm call, 1:46 a.m. Pioneer Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 19 — Public disturbance, 8:22 a.m. 54000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 19 — Suspicious person, 8:38 a.m. Upper Indian Rock Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 19 — Suspect info, 1:45 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 20 — Suspicious circumstance, 3:16 p.m. Strawberry Valley Dr. Report taken.

Mountain Center

• Dec. 17 — Alarm call, 8:34 a.m. McCall Park Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 17 — Alarm call, 9:22 a.m. McCall Park Rd. Handled by deputy.

Pine Cove

• Dec. 16 — Burglary, 1:11 p.m. Rockmere Dr. Unfounded.

• Dec. 17 — Fraud, 7:21 a.m. Franklin Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 17 — Alarm call, 9:53 a.m. Logan Creek Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 18 — Suspicious person, 11:10 p.m. 23000 block of St. Highway 243. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 20 — Public disturbance, 12:46 p.m. Laurel Trl. Handled by deputy.

Poppet Flats

• Dec. 17 — Reckless driving, 10:18 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

San Bernardino National Forest

• Dec. 20 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 8:30 a.m. Luisana Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 20 — Assist other department, 2:50 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.