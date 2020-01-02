Idyllwild Fire

Here are some calls the Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to recently.

• Dec. 14 — Public service assist, 5 p.m. Double View Dr.

• Dec. 14 — Good intent call, 5:25 p.m. N. Circle Dr.

• Dec. 14 — Medical aid, 5:59 p.m. Double View Dr.

• Dec. 14 — Medical aid, 9:52 p.m. Middle Ridge Dr.

• Dec. 15 — Walk-in medical aid, 2:15 p.m.

• Dec. 16 — Medical aid, 11:37 a.m. Highway 243.

• Dec. 16 — Medical aid, 12:50 p.m. Jameson Dr.

• Dec. 17 — Medical aid, 9:09 a.m. Highway 243.

• Dec. 17 — Medical aid, 12:33 p.m. Tahquitz View Dr.

• Dec. 17 — Power line down, 1 p.m. Highway 243.

• Dec. 17 — Power line down, 3:30 p.m. Deerfoot Ln.

• Dec. 17 — Power line down, 4:53 p.m. Delano Dr.

• Dec. 17 — Walk-in public service assist, 6:24 p.m.

• Dec. 18 — Medical aid, 9:04 a.m. Saunders Meadow Rd.

• Dec. 18 — Walk-in medical aid, 10:46 a.m.

• Dec. 18 — Good intent call, 12:32 p.m. Rocky Way.

• Dec. 19 — Prescribed fire, 7 a.m. Highway 243.

• Dec. 19 — Medical aid, 12:35 p.m. Fern Valley Rd.

• Dec. 19 — Walk-in medical aid, 5:28 p.m.

• Dec. 20 — Medical aid, 1:19 p.m. Baldy Mountain.

• Dec. 20 — Carbon monoxide incident, 3:56 p.m. Tollgate Rd.

• Dec. 20 — Medical aid, 4:17 p.m. Delano Dr.

• Dec. 21 — Power line down, 3:13 p.m. Double View Dr.

• Dec. 21 — Electrical wiring/equipment problem, 3:37 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

Cal Fire

Here are some recent Cal Fire calls by station.

Station 23 - Pine Cove

• Dec. 23 — Diabetic problems, 1:25 a.m.

• Dec. 25 — Falls, 5:22 a.m.

• Dec. 25 — Seizures, 1:01 p.m.

• Dec. 25 — Chest pain, 6:50 p.m.

• Dec. 26 — Diabetic problems, 2:01 a.m.

• Dec. 27 — Sick person, 2:37 p.m.

• Dec. 27 — Sick person, 2:48 p.m.

• Dec. 28 — Falls, 1:39 p.m.

• Dec. 29 — Inaccessible rescue, 2:04 p.m.

Station 30 - Pinyon Pines

• Dec. 24 — Abdominal pain, 9:45 a.m.

Station 53 - Garner Valley

• Dec. 23 — Abdominal pain, 7:18 p.m.

• Dec. 24 — Cardiac arrest, 8:12 a.m.

• Dec. 27 — Chest pain, 4:39 p.m.

• Dec. 29 — Breathing problems, 4:11 a.m.

• Dec. 29 — Inaccessible rescue, 2:04 a.m.

Station 63 - Poppet Flats

• Dec. 26 — Residential structure fire, 7:27 p.m.

• Dec. 29 — Inaccessible rescue, 2:04 p.m.

Sheriff’s log

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hemet Station responded to the following calls Saturday to Friday, Dec. 21 to Dec. 27.

Idyllwild

• Dec. 21 — Alarm call, 10:40 a.m. 26000 block of Highway 243. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 21 — Civil dispute, 11:06 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 22 — Assault with a deadly weapon, 12:29 a.m. Address undefined. Report taken.

• Dec. 22 — Check the welfare, 10:45 a.m. 55000 Dickenson Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 23 — Harassing phone calls, 5:29 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 24 — Petty theft, 9:24 p.m. 25000 block of Highway 243. Report taken.

• Dec. 25 — Man down, 5:20 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 25 — Check the welfare, 11:30 a.m. 53000 block of Idyllbrook Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 25 — Assist other department, 11:33 a.m. 53000 block of Country Club Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 25 — 911 call, 3:06 p.m. 53000 block of West Ridge Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 25 — Alarm call, 3:08 p.m. 26000 block of Hopkins Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 25 — 911 hang up from cellphone, 3:39 p.m. 54000 block of N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 25 — 911 call 53000 block of West Ridge Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 26 — Alarm call, 12:23 a.m. 54000 block of Jameson Rd. Handled by deputy.

Mountain Center

• Dec. 23 — Public disturbance, 11:50 a.m. 29000 block of Highway 243. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 26 — Disoriented subject, 8:39 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

Pine Cove

• Dec. 21 — Alarm call, 6:20 p.m. 25000 block of Double Tree Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 25 — 911 call, 1:42 p.m. 52000 block of Hotei Ln. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 26 — 911 call from business, 2:36 p.m. 52000 block of Cedar Crest Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 27 — Check the welfare, 1:50 p.m. 25000 block of Coulter Dr. Handled by deputy.

Pine Meadows / Garner Valley

• Dec. 23 — Suspicious circumstance, 2:08 p.m. 60000 block of Table Mountain Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 24 — Unattended death, 8:48 a.m. Address withheld. Report taken.

Poppet Flats

• Dec. 21 — Public disturbance, 5:44 p.m. 46000 block of Poppet Flats Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 27 — Abandoned vehicle, 9:07 a.m. 46000 block of Poppet Flats Rd. Handled by deputy.

San Bernardino National Forest

• Dec. 21 — Check the welfare, 10:24 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 22 — Area check, 11:49 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 26 — Area check, 11:11 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.