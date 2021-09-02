Riverside County Registrar of Voters Temporary Assistant Robert Hamzey said a team is at the Idyllwild Library from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday to accept early Gubernatorial Recall Election ballots in the upcoming election.

A team also will be at the library from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday to Monday, Sept. 11 to 13, to accept ballots. Ballots will be accepted on Election Day Tuesday, Sept. 14, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Register to vote at registertovote.ca.gov, by Monday, Aug. 30. To check your registration status, visit voterstatus.sos.ca.gov. SOS stands for secretary of state.

After voting, you may track your ballot at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov.

Ballots being mailed now may be dropped off at any polling place (Idyllwild Library is the only one in this area), or mailed back to the Registrar of Voters office. Voters may request a remote ballot to fill out electronically but must still print out the ballot and mail it back. To request a Remove Accessible Vote-by-Mail ballot, call (951) 486-7200 or 1-800-773-8683, or visit www.voteinfo.net.

County voter information guides and vote-by-mail ballots have been mailed by Riverside County to all registered voters in the county. However, the state voter information guide, which contains candidate statements, were just mailed out last week. The state indicated that the delay was caused in part by the 20-day public review period for the guide required under state law.

The state voting information guide can also be found at voterguide.sos.ca.gov/.

“The delay in mailing out state voting information guides is a state issue beyond our control, but we want voters to know this information is available online and how they can access it,” said Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, a member of the Riverside County Board of Supervisors ad hoc committee on the election process. “We encourage all registered voters to make their voice heard by casting a ballot in this statewide election.”