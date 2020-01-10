At 6 under par, Idyllwild native Brendan Steele is tied for the lead with Cameron Davis at the halfway point of this week’s PGA Tour event, the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Brendan has putted lights out these first two rounds, averaging gains of 3.455 strokes against the rest of the field each day just with his putter. Over the two days, he has drained putts of 9, 9, 10, 10, 11, 12, 12, 12, 14, 21 and 35 feet.

Weather permitting, B tees off Saturday at 3:00 p.m. PST playing with Cameron Davis and Cameron Smith. Watch him play on ESPN and cheer on our Hill’s favorite pro golfer.