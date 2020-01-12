Brendan Steele pushed aside two early bogeys Saturday, adding six birdies and an eagle to fire a 34-30 — 64. Going into Sunday’s final round, the Idyllwild native stands 12 under par and leads the Sony Open in Hawaii by three strokes.

In a post-round interview, Brendan revealed he’d been working on putting during the past six months. He said that once they realized his putting stroke was good enough, the concentration turned to “process” — reads and speed — with good results.

Over the first three rounds, Brendan gained 9.5 strokes against the field with his putter. After sinking nine putts of 10 feet or more in length in rounds one and two, he added putts of 10, 11, 13 and 23 feet on Saturday.

B tees off tomorrow, Sunday, at 2:30 p.m. PST playing with Cameron Smith and Kevin Kisner. Watch him on Golf Channel (coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. PST) or follow him with the PGA Tour app or at pgatour.com.

