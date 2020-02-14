Marjorie Kossler lost her courageous four-and-a-half-year battle with ovarian cancer on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.

Marjorie found her roots in the desert where she served the City of Palm Springs as administrative secretary for the Palm Springs Airport from 1984 to 2014.

An avid traveler with a passion for adventure, Marjorie’s ventures took her not only all over the United States — including her favorite, the Hawaiian Islands — but also to faraway lands like Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, China, Europe, the Middle East and many more.

She pursued studies at College of the Desert.

In 2014, Marjorie retired to the mountain community of Idyllwild-Pine Cove. In Idyllwild, she joined the Queen of Angels Catholic Church. She also resumed interest in Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO), joining the Idyllwild chapter and serving as president from 2018 to 2019.

Marjorie is survived by her sons Mark Tod (Shauna) Dreyer, Jason David (Darcy) Dreyer; granddaughters Haley Edinger (Sarah), Elena and Sophie Dreyer; and her younger brother Robert Boswell of Savannah, Georgia.

Marjorie will be missed by her adopted community of Idyllwild and close friendships formed through Gilda’s Club Desert Cities cancer support group in Palm Desert.

Marjorie’s PEO sisters have established a scholarship in her honor to be administered through the Idyllwild Community Scholarship Fund.