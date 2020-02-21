Last week, we participated in a two-hour conference call with a Connecticut newspaper panel interested in hearing about your Town Crier’s membership model to help save their own paper.

Fortunately, there are many good people in that community who realize the importance of independent journalism and because of their efforts, their paper now has excellent prospects of thriving into the future.

So, what you members are accomplishing here is further validated. Whether you currently reside on or off our Hill, you are keeping the Town Crier serving the Hill community you love.

And remember that, as members, if you visit Idyllwild without your current issue, you may come by the Town Crier office during business hours and pick up a complimentary copy.

And please attend one of our weekly, open-to-the-public news meetings, where we discuss potential stories for upcoming papers. Come have your voice heard. We meet at Idyllwild Library at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday mornings, unless Monday is a Town Crier work holiday. If that is the case, we meet Thursday at the same time and location. Our sincere thanks to Idyllwild Library for helping to keep our news meetings open to everyone.

Congratulations and thanks to you all!