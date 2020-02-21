By California Highway Patrol

Contributed

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) San Gorgonio Pass Area will be hosting a free Start Smart teen driving class at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 19.

Start Smart is designed to provide teens and their parents/guardians with an interactive, safe driving awareness class that highlights important topics such as graduated driver’s licenses, safe driving tips, parental expectations and more.

Join the CHP for this free class to learn about avoiding collisions, driving “do’s/don’ts,” collision dynamics and parental roles. Additionally, some insurance companies may offer a discount to teens who attend.

Reservations are required. Parents/guardians are also required to attend the two-hour class. Call the CHP office at 951-769-2000 to sign up.

For further information or questions, please contact Public Information Officer Matt Napier at 951-769-2000 or after hours at 916-407-7511.